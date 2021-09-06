Lamps Plus 1/2 Price Days and Sale: Up to 50% off

Take up to half off over 10,000 items, including ceiling fans, lighting sconces, table lamps, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the 52" Casa Vieja Orb Wet Location Ceiling Fan for $99.95 ($100 off)
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "ON66XXYV" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mingsa via Amazon.
- The 2-Pc. option drops to $17.99.
- The 3-Pc. option drops to $24.99. ( you may need to click on "See All Buying Options" to view price).
- 32 LEDs
- 18 colors
- multiple speeds and brightness levels
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
Use coupon code "LABORDAY" to take 20% off throughout the site. It will stack onto clearance prices, as well as a variety of category sales (like fresh fall decor). Plus, the free shipping promotion saves at least $7. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Green Tag Clearance items are exluded from free shipping.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "A coupon that applies to clearance? Yes, please!"
It's $293 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 70.75" x 23.5" x 12"
- solid natural fir wood construction
- iron nail head trim
Take up to half off ceiling fans, wall lights, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Possini Euro Design Double Box 15-1/2" Wall Light for $99.95 ($80 off).
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 42-1/2" x 16-1/2" x 18-1/2"
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 19" high overall
- Touch anywhere on the base to turn on or off
Sign In or Register