Lamps Plus 1/2 Price Days and Sale: Up to 50% off

New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Take up to half off ceiling fans, wall lights, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the Possini Euro Design Double Box 15-1/2" Wall Light for $99.95 ($80 off).
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Olgl RGB LED Corner Floor Lamp
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8TBAV8EY" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lzxxn via Amazon.
Features
- remote or app control
- music sync
- dimmable
- 8 colors
- 55" tall
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mereced Sunset Projection Lamp
$16 $32
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50WEDMEP" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Boshune via Amazon.
Features
- optical glass lens
- USB powered
- 180° rotation
- 7-watt LED
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Christmas Lights Clearance at Ace Hardware
from $1
pickup
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
Smart RGB LED Light Bar 2-Pack
$18 $26
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $8. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 8 display modes
- 4 brightness levels
- 5 speed levels
- voice control
- built-in mic
- USB or battery powered
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Downbridge Floor Lamp
$180 $230
free shipping
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- adjustable height from 43" to 65"
- uses one 75W bulb (not included)
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Crestview Collection Mountain View Fir Canoe Bookshelf
$400 $693
free shipping
It's $293 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- measures 70.75" x 23.5" x 12"
- solid natural fir wood construction
- iron nail head trim
