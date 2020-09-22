Save on over 100 models, with prices starting at $50. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- for orders less than $100, shipping fees start at $5.95
-
Expires 9/22/2020
Published 7 hr ago
Verified 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
Apply coupon code "VMOARY56" to save $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tuo Xiang Direct via Amazon.
- dimmable
- timer function
- IP65 waterproof
- 2 RF remote controllers
- cool white, warm white, and daylight white colors
- Model: GLS22C2RGBW-S14-15
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
With over 550 discounted items to choose from, there's deep savings on all the gear to clean up dirt and clutter like trash cans, vacuums, organizer bags, drawers, and more that's bound to spark some joy for the inner Kondo in you. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Women's tops start at $5 and men's jeans at $20, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
shop a variety of ranges including Clubmaster from $41, Wayfarer from $60, and Aviators from $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, the $7.95 shipping fee will apply.
Save on a huge selection of menswear, with shirts starting from $7.49, swim shorts from $11.99, pants from $13.49, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or score free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
Sign In or Register