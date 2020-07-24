New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$24 $28
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "DN15" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- includes clip & retractable wheel for easy attachment to the belt
- silver outer fabric to prevent virus or microbe accumulation on the glove
- antimicrobial
Details
3 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Cafago · 1 day ago
Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$15 $34
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
contechealth.com · 4 days ago
Contec Medical Systems Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$22 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AZTG0MJ8WQ0E" to save $15. Buy Now at contechealth.com
Features
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- memory holds 32 readings
- Model: TP500
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Ends Today
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner
$72 $80
$3 shipping
With coupon code "DN10", that's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- LED lights
- humidifies the air
- filters out dust particles
StackSocial · 2 days ago
Kontact Clean Key Germ Free Tool 2-Pack
$28 $49
$3 shipping
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- helps you avoid touching highly-used surfaces
- kills 99.9% of bacteria
- brass construction
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription
$30
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
