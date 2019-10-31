New
Laithwaite's Wine
Laithwaite's Wine Favorites 6-Pack
$40 $140
$10 shipping

Laithwaite's Wine offers its top six wines bundled with a bonus bottle and a glass for $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine

Features
  • Choose from reds, whites, or a mix of both.
  • Laithwaite's Wine is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time by calling 1-800-649-4637.
  • Subsequent shipments are delivered every three months and will cost $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
  • You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
  • Expires 10/31/2019
