Laithwaites Wine Club Spring Special: 6 + 3 Bottles of Wine for $40

Laithwaite's Wine · 1 hr ago
$40
$10 shipping
Get 6 bottles of wine bundled with three 98-point Italian red bonus bottles for $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine
Features
- Choose from 6 reds, 6 whites, or a mix of both.
- Laithwaites Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Details
Expires 7/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
