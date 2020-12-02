sponsored
Laithwaite's Wine · 16 mins ago
$40
$10 shipping
Get 6 bottles of wine bundled with two 98-point Italian red bonus bottles and 2 stemless glasses for $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping ($115 savings). Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine
Features
- Choose from 6 reds, 6 whites, or a mix of both
- Laithwaites Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
