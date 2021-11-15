sponsored
New
Laithwaite's Wine · 1 hr ago
$50
free shipping
Get 6 bottles of festive wine bundled with two 99-point Italian red bonus bottles and two stemless glasses for $49.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine
Features
- Choose from 6 reds, 6 whites, or a mix of both.
- Laithwaites Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Groupon · 5 days ago
Grocery & Market Deals at Groupon
Up to 80% off
Snag up to 80% off wine, steaks, meal prep kits, and more -- great for gifting or treating yo'self! Shop Now at Groupon
Tips
- Shipping varies by offer and seller.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Baugger Wine Glass Rack
$12 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "CZG36O9O" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In 3 options (White Snowman pictured).
- Sold by Mingsa via Amazon.
Features
- holds two wine glasses
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Paksh 15-oz. Italian White Wine Glasses 4-Pack
$16 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Get gifting with these wine glasses that are $4 off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- bulb shape allows wine to breathe and release aromas
- Model: PN-W410
Sign In or Register