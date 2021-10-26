sponsored
Get 6 bottles of amazing wine bundled with two 99-point Italian red bonus bottles and two stemless glasses for $49.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine
- Choose from 6 reds, 6 whites, or a mix of both.
- Laithwaites Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Expires 11/1/2021
Amazon · 1 wk ago
De-cdeal Wine Foil Cutter 2-Pack
$5.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "IYEFWR5I" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cooljoin via Amazon.
- 4 stainless steel blades
Amazon · 4 days ago
Paksh 15-oz. Italian White Wine Glasses 4-Pack
$16 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Get gifting with these wine glasses that are $4 off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
- dishwasher-safe
- bulb shape allows wine to breathe and release aromas
- Model: PN-W410
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Insulated Wine/Champagne Bottle Cooler Bag
$12 $15
free shipping
Use code "DNEWS3631021" for a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- designed for 750ml bottles
