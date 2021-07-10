Laithwaites Wine Club: 6 + 2 Bottles of Wine w/ 2 Glasses for $50
Laithwaite's Wine · 1 hr ago
Laithwaites Wine Club: 6 + 2 Bottles of Wine w/ 2 Glasses
$50
free shipping

Get 6 bottles of wine bundled with two 99-point Italian red bonus bottles and two stemless glasses for $49.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine

Features
  • Choose from 6 reds, 6 whites, or a mix of both.
  • Laithwaites Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
  • Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
  • You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor Laithwaite's Wine
