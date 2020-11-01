sponsored
New
Laithwaite's Wine · 46 mins ago
$40 $115
$10 shipping
Get 6 bottles of wine bundled with two 98-point Italian red bonus bottles and 2 stemless glasses for $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping ($115 savings). Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine
Features
- Choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both.
- Laithwaites Wine Club is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time.
- Subsequent shipments include 12 bottles and are delivered every three months for $149.99 plus $19.99 shipping.
- You must be at least 21 years old to order, and select states are excluded.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/1/2020
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Wine Chateau · 2 days ago
Punjabi Club Rye Whisky 750ml Bottle
$19 $36
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
Coupon code "GET5" drops it to $17 under list. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Shipping adds around $20, or get free shipping if you buy 4 or more bottles.
Features
- oak spices
- sweet and sour fruitiness
Wine Chateau · 1 day ago
Wine Chateau Rare Collection Sale
Up to 65% off + extra 5% off
shipping varies
Apply coupon code "GET5" to save an extra 5% off already discounted rare bottles of wine. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Wine Chateau · 1 wk ago
Nestville Whiskey Single Barrel 750mL Bottle
$28 $70
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
Apply coupon code "GET5" to save. That's $42 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Shipping adds around $20, or get free shipping if you buy 4 or more bottles.
Features
- intensely sweet to smoky aroma with vanilla, caramel and fruit
Wine Chateau · 2 wks ago
The Dalmore 12 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 750mL Bottle
$58 $61
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
Coupon code "GET5" drops the price to $28 off list. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Shipping adds $23, or get free shipping when you buy four bottles.
Laithwaite's Wine · 1 mo ago
Laithwaite's Wine Six Bottles + Two Bottles w/ Glasses
$40
$10 shipping
Save $115 with the offer. Buy Now at Laithwaite's Wine
Features
- Choose between reds, whites, or a mixed bunch
Sign In or Register