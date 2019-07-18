StackSocial offers the Lagu Sand Repelling Beach Towel in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "DN10" cuts the price to $22.50. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- measures 45" x 60"
- quick dry
- allergen-free
Jingmu Store via Amazon offers its Jingmu 63" x 31" Quick-Dry Beach Towel in several colors (Color-10 pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "M6XCG6MZ" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- double-sided print
- lightweight
Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Context 28x55" Bath Towel Set 2-Pack in Turquoise for $10.40. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.32. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the EmojiPals Kids' Rainbow 24" x 50" Hooded Towel for $9.75. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.75. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack in Petal Pink for $8.79 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Other colors drop in price w/ Prime membership, just not as much
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel for $6.94. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Measures 34" x 64".
Walmart offers the Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set in several colors (Office Blue pictured) for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now
- 4 bath towels
- 2 hand towels
- 4 wash cloths
StackSocial offers the The Complete Music Production Bundle for $25. Coupon code "DN25" drops it to $18.75. That's $1,474 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Includes over 10 hours of content and 102 lessons
- Lessons include units on music theory, songwriting, piano, and voice.
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.30. Shop Now
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
