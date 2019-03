Adorama offers the Lag Tramontane T70 Dreadnought Cutaway Acoustic Electric Guitar in Natural forwith. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features a solid sitka spruce top, tropical khaya back and sides, and rosewood fretboard.Also available is the Lag Tramontane T80 Dreadnought Cutaway Acoustic Electric Guitar in Natural forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $150. It has similar features as above but with a mahogany back.