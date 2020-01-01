Open Offer in New Tab
Lag Tramontane 70 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
$115 $300
free shipping

It's $185 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • solid Canadian spruce top
  • sapele back and sides
  • tropical khaya neck
  • die cast machine heads
  • graphite nut
  • Model: T70ACEBRB
