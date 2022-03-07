It's $400 off list, and about $289 under what you'd pay for a similar sofa elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Open Grey (pictured) and Light Brown.
- Shipping is $50 for entrance drop-off, $75 for room-of-choice, and $110 for white glove delivery, although shipping may vary by ZIP.
- 2 toss pillows
- removable legs
- measures 90" x 38.5" x 36.5"
-
Expires 3/7/2022
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- polyester upholstery
- measures 61.75" x 33.75" x 27.75"
- Model: 306025
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Red.
- microfiber upholstery
- advanced click-clack mechanism
- 600-lb. capacity
- Model: 2038519
That's $22 under what you'd pay for a similar futon at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- converts from sofa to bed
- measures 39" x 76" x 32.5"
- Model: 3105098
That's $1,431 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available at this price in White.
- LeatherSoft
- stainless steel frame
- measures 81" x 33" x 31.5"
It's $21 below our mention from January, $178 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in many colors (Blue Edge pictured).
You'd pay nearly triple this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In Grey
Look no farther for discounts on designer handbags, from brands including Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Women's Lucy Shoulder Bag for $88.80 ($59 off).
Shop hundreds of discounted styles, including shoes, joggers, hoodies, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register