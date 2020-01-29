Open Offer in New Tab
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Ladlow 90" Fabric Sofa
$494 $899
$99 white glove delivery

That's a savings of $405 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • White-glove delivery includes unboxing, assembly, and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • Delivery fees may vary by ZIP.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Open Grey or Light Brown
  • includes two toss pillows
  • removable legs
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 1/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
