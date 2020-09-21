New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$479 $899
$99 shipping
It's $15 under our previous mention and $420 under list price today. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- available in Open Grey or Light Brown
Features
- 2 toss pillows
- removable legs
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/21/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 2 days ago
Serta Augustus 2-Seater Convertible Full-Size Sleeper Sofa
$559 $699
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $349. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available at this price in Gray.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
Features
- sofa, lounger, and bed
- full size sleeper
- high density foam cushion
- Model: SA-AGS-PFS2-U5-CY
New
Home Depot · 3 hrs ago
Serta Augustus Microfiber Queen-Size Convertible Sofa
$682 $852
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available at this price in Gray.
Features
- sofa, lounger, and bed positions
- high density foam
- solid wood frame and legs
- Model: SA-AGS-PQS2-U5-CY
Sam's Club · 5 days ago
Abbyson Living Claire Bonded Leather Reversible Sectional and Ottoman
$624 for members $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $76, although most retailers charge at least $1,068 elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- bonded leather upholstery
- chaise can be placed on either side
- sectional measures 89.8" x 33.9" x 34.7"
- ottoman measures 50.4" x 25.6" x 14.6"
- Model: YG-KS884-ES-DI
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Abbyson Living Augusta 3-Piece Reclining Sofa Set
$1,699 $2,499
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $871. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- includes dual reclining sofa, dual reclining loveseat, and single reclining armchair
- PU leather
- Model: SHF-12288BRN-3P
Macy's · 6 days ago
Macy's Labor Day Sale
25% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apply code "WKND" to save an additional 10% to 20%. Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Macy's · 2 days ago
Macy's Men's Last Act Sale
60% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop and save on men's shirts, swimwear, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Calvin Klein Women's Tie-Neck A-line Dress
$20 $99
free shipping w/ $25
It's $79 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- It's available in White.
- Pad you order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available in your area.)
Macy's · 4 days ago
International Silver Carleigh 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$40 $100
free shipping
It's 60% off and breaks down to 60 cents per piece. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- 1 each of tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon, butter knife, pie server, flat server
- 8 each of knife, fork, spoon, salad fork, and teaspoon
- 18/0 stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
- service for 12
- Model: 5174730
