Macy's · 1 hr ago
$399 $899
$50 shipping
That's $500 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in Open Grey (pictured) or Light Brown.
- Back in stock on 12/14 or 2/2 but can be ordered at this price today.
Features
- 2 toss pillows
- removable legs
- measures 90" x 38.5" x 36.5"
Details
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 6 days ago
Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa
$399 $999
$50 shipping
That's $600 off. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50.
- "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
Features
- removable, reversible back cushions
- removable legs
- two 18" x 18" toss pillows
- overall measurements 78" x 39" x 33"
Ends Today
Home Depot · 5 hrs ago
Handy Living Phoenix 3-Piece Sectional Sofa w/ Ottoman
$912 $1,398
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $547. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- It's available at this price in Dove Grey.
- Iit's available in Black for $997.38.
Features
- It measures 65.7" x 98.8" x 27.6"
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
HONBAY L-Shaped Sectional Couch
$500 $700
$80 shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vosson Direct via Amazon.
Features
- reversible
- storage ottoman
- nail-head trim
- storage bag
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Member's Mark Providence Top-Grain Leather Match Sofa
$599 for members $699
free shipping
That's a savings of 14% off the list price, and $100 off list. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Features
- fiber-filled back cushions and pocketed coil seat cushions
- top-grain leather and polyurethane cover
- hardwood construction frame
- 350-lb. weight limit
- Model: 9S221U3
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's Black Friday Sale
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Macy's Black Friday One Day Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Macy's · 47 mins ago
Macy's Black Friday Furniture Deals
20% to 70% off
from $50 s&h
Save on sofas, tables, chairs, beds, rugs, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Ladlow 90" Fabric Sofa for $399 ($500 off).
- Shipping varies by location but starts at around $50.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Waffle-Knit Thermal
$22 $45
free shipping w/ $25
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
