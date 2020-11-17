That's $129 under our September mention, $500 off list, and an all-time low for this sofa. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Open Grey or Light Brown.
- Select "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off " for $50. "Room of Choice" or "White Glove" delivery are available, but they will cost you $25 to $60 more.
- 2 toss pillows
- removable legs
- measures 90" x 38.5" x 36.5"
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's a savings of 14% off the list price, and $100 off list. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- fiber-filled back cushions and pocketed coil seat cushions
- top-grain leather and polyurethane cover
- hardwood construction frame
- 350-lb. weight limit
- Model: 9S221U3
That's a low by $131.
Update: The price has dropped to $309.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 34" x 72" x 44"
Channel your inner Prince (or Alannah Myles) while you kick back and relax on one of these velvet sleeper sofas; plus, they are 49% off. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in several colors (Dark Blue pictured).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- all seats recline individually
- detached reversible chaise
That's a savings of $750. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in several colors (Essence Grey pictured).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
- measures 99.5" x 140.5" x 36.5"
- four pieces
- removable slipcovers
- 3 down-filled throw pillows
- made in the USA
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Prefer non-stick? Search "2912732" to find this option for the same price.
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
- 5-quart stockpot with lid
- 9.5" sauté pan with lid
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the G-Shock Men's Digital Resin Strap Watch for $59.99 (50% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
