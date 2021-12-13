Shop extension ladders, A-frame ladders, telescoping ladders, articulating ladders, step stools, and more, and save 10% off the regular price with coupon code "DEC13". Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Werner 6-ft. Aluminum Type II Step Ladder for $58 after code.
This is the lowest price we found by $46. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available for pickup.
- HolsterTop with Lock-In System secures tools
- pinch-proof spreaders
- paint can hanger
- 250-lb. capacity
- nonslip tread
- Model: 6006
That's a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 300-lb. capacity
- wide-flared stabilizing legs
- Rapid Lock adjustments
- converts from A-frame to extension, 90-degree, or trestle-and-plank scaffolding
- Model: 16522-002
Ace Rewards Members can apply coupon code "HOLIDAY21" to save $54, making it the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping, depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
- extends from 3-ft. to 15.5-ft.
- Model: 785P PLUS
That is the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- anti-slip rungs
- flame resistant
- tested to 1,000-lbs.
- attaches quickly to most common windows
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- equipped w/ wood and masonry drill bits
- assortment of Slotted, Phillips, Pozi, Torx, SAE hex, Metric hex, and square bits
- Model: 903-270
Sign In or Register