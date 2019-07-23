New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lacoste Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Twill Bermuda Shorts
$47 $78
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Lacoste Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Twill Bermuda Shorts in several colors (Navy pictured) for $46.80. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • available in select waist sizes from 30 to 40
