Ending today, Macy's offers the Lacoste Match Cotton Colorblocked Bath Towel in several colors for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- Amazon offers a couple colors for the same price with free shipping for Prime members
- measures 30" x 52"
Macy's discounts a selection of Lacoste Legend Supima Cotton Towels in several colors, with prices starting from $5.99, in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, orders of $48 or more qualify for free shipping.) That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago (The bath towels are now tied with the best we've seen), and the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price in limited options, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Washcloth for $5.99 (low by $2)
- Hand Towel for $9.99 (low by $2)
- Bath Towel for $12.99 (low by $1)
- Tub Mat for $19.99 (low by $15)
- Bath Sheet for $27.99 (low by $12)
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at
$4.75. $4.88 With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Jingmu Store via Amazon offers its Jingmu 63" x 31" Quick-Dry Beach Towel in several colors (Color-10 pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "M6XCG6MZ" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last month, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- double-sided print
- lightweight
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tie Dye Beach Towel for $6.94. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Measures 34" x 64".
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
