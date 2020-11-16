Apply code "SCORE" to save up to $2 under our mention from last week and it's up to $36 off off the list price. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $7.19 ($10 off).
- 16" x 30" hand towel for $11.99 ($14 off).
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $16.79 ($19 off).
- 35" x 70" bath sheet for $33.59 ($36 off).
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in several colors (Dark Teal pictured).
They're a buck lower in each size from October and back to their best-ever prices. Shop Now at Macy's
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $1
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $1.99
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $2.99
- They're available in several colors.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey or White.
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- machine washable
- measures 16" x 19"
- made of 100% cotton fabric
Apply coupon code "SAVE15" for a 15% savings, which drops it to a total of $7 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Medium Gray pictured).
- The same coupon code drops Washcloths to $2.11 and Hand Towels to $2.54.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
That's 15% off and about a buck per cloth. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Warm Stone pictured).
- each cloth measures 12" x 12"
- 100% cotton
- Model: ABDPWC12PKUS
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Stack coupon code "SCORE" to take 10% to 15% off discounted items storewide. Shop Now at Macy's
- Of note, the coupon doesn't apply to Black Friday or limited-time specials.
- Pictured is the INC International Men's Faux Leather Moto Coat, for $62.16 after the coupon above. ($53 off)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee (or bag free shipping on orders over $25).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
Bag the lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including sofas, rugs, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 65" Fabric Loveseat for $379. ($510 off)
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Sign In or Register