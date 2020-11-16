New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lacoste Legend Supima Cotton Towels
from $7
free shipping w/ $25

Apply code "SCORE" to save up to $2 under our mention from last week and it's up to $36 off off the list price. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • 13" x 13" washcloth for $7.19 ($10 off).
  • 16" x 30" hand towel for $11.99 ($14 off).
  • 30" x 54" bath towel for $16.79 ($19 off).
  • 35" x 70" bath sheet for $33.59 ($36 off).
  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
  • Available in several colors (Dark Teal pictured).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SCORE"
  • Expires 11/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Towels Macy's Lacoste
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register