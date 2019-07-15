Ending today, Macy's discounts a selection of Lacoste Legend Supima Cotton Bath Towels in several colors, with prices starting from $5.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping.) Shop Now
- Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
- Belk charges around the same via coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY20" and in-store pickup.
- Washcloth for $5.99 ($10 off)
- Hand Towel for $9.99 ($16 off)
- Bath Towel for $13.99 ($22 off)
- Tub Mat for $19.99 ($30 off)
- Bath Sheet for $27.99 ($42 off)
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Macy's offers a selection of Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Towels in various colors from $1, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
- Washcloth for $1 ($5 off)
- Hand Towel for $1.99 ($8 off)
- Bath Towel for $2.99 ($11 off)
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack in Petal Pink for $8.79 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Other colors drop in price w/ Prime membership, just not as much
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
