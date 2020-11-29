That's $24 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- The Lacoste Legend 35" x 70" Supima Cotton Bath Sheet is also available for $23.99 ($46 off).
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
There are over 20 styles to choose from, all marked at either $19.99 or $29.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Twin size sets have 2 pieces in the $20 sets, and 6 pieces in the $30 sets.
- Pictured is the Fairfield Square Collection Austin 8-Piece Reversible Bedding Set for $29.99. ($70 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95; orders of $25 or more ship free.
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more ship for free, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
Save $12 when you apply coupon code "60TL4OWQ", and make this a buck under our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HongBoBo via Amazon.
- tool-free installation
- adjustable angles
- 360° rotation
It's $27 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several styles (Baby Yoda pictured).
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Currently take 25% off activewear brands such as adidas and Nike, up to 50% off beauty, 60% off women's coats, up to 60% off bedding and furniture, up to 65% off men's coats, 70% off pillows, and much more. New items will be added each day. Shop Now at Macy's
- These specials are excluded from coupon code "CYBER", which takes 20% off most everything else.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 300 jacket styles, including bomber, denim, motorcycle, parkas, raincoats, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Guess Men's Hooded Puffer Coat for $78.75. It's $146 off list.
Save on sofas, tables, chairs, beds, rugs, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 90" Fabric Sofa for $399 ($500 off).
- Shipping varies by location but starts at around $50.
Save on headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Pro Earbuds for $41.99 ($78 off list).
Shop and save on new apparel for the whole family when you apply coupon code "FRIDAY40". Shop Now at Lacoste
