La-Z-Boy offers its La-Z-Boy Vail Fabric Recliner starting from $349 as part of its Labor Day Sale. Shipping costs vary. You can get 0% interest until January 2024 if your purchase is made with the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Credit Card. Shop Now at La-Z-Boy
Expires 9/7/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Coupon code "HDOFFICE10" makes it the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Brown.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- lever adjusting recliner
- ball-bearing swiveling base
- Model: BT7821VIN
To make this the best price we could find for a 3-pack by $15, apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10". Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2-ply reinforced bottom
- each chair measures 44" x 43" x 27"
You'll save $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- side pocket
- remote
- 8 massage modes, 2 vibrating nodes, and 3 intensities
It's $264 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Dark Brown or Burgundy
- six-way massage
- 120° recline
- 300-lb. capacity
It's a savings of 9% and a very good price for a La-Z-Boy big & tall office chair in general. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In Brown or Black.
- Non-members pay a $20 surcharge.
- ComfortCore seat
- padded armrests
- adjustable height
- adjustable tension
- tilt-lock
- Model: E50044
Apply code "HDOFFICE10 to get the lowest price we could find by $36, although most retailers charge at least $57 more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Coffee Brown.
- seat-side controls allow for quick and easy height and tilt adjustment
- wood and steel components
- Model: 45779
