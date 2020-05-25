Personalize your DealNews Experience
At the La-Z-Boy Memorial Day Sale, shop recliner styles starting at $349. This offer is valid through May 25. Shop Now at La-Z-Boy
That's a savings of $69 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HSN
Apply coupon code "TFEM7SLJ" for a savings of $1,681. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Costway
Factoring in the Kohl's Cash plus stacking coupon codes "SERVICE10" and "REFRESH20", that's a massive $329 off list price for this accent chair. Buy Now at Kohl's
