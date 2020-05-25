Open Offer in New Tab
La-Z-Boy · 58 mins ago
La-Z-Boy Memorial Day Sale
recliner styles from $349
shipping starts from $130

At the La-Z-Boy Memorial Day Sale, shop recliner styles starting at $349. This offer is valid through May 25. Shop Now at La-Z-Boy

