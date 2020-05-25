Personalize your DealNews Experience
At the La-Z-Boy Memorial Day Sale, shop recliner styles starting at $349. This offer is valid from May 12 to May 25. Shop Now at La-Z-Boy
That's a savings of $69 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HSN
Apply code "ZL8LMHQH" to get this price, which is $80 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply code "BZ50OFF4U" and save $249 more than the next best price we found.
Update: The price has increased to $229.99. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $12 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
