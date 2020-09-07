La-Z-Boy takes up to $50 off select office chairs as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all items get free shipping. You can also get 0% interest until January 2024 if your purchase is made with the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries Credit Card. Shop Now at La-Z-Boy
-
Expires 9/7/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 2,000 chairs, with prices from $38.99 – the sale includes everything from simple mesh-back office chairs to cushioned gaming chairs with extendable footrests. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on huge selections of office furniture, school furniture, church furniture, and more. It's not just chairs! Shop Now at BizChair
It's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $10 surcharge.
- adjustable seat height, tension, and tilt
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 47951
It's $8 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $22, although most stores charge at least $137. Apply coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to get this low price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Black.
- reclining back w/ locking lever & tension control knob
- padded flip-up armrests
- height-adjustable headrest & seat
- Model: RTA-80X5-BK
Sign In or Register