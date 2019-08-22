Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the La Gourmet 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in White for $42 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Cooplay via Amazon offers its Kuwan 35W Coffee Mug Warmer for $26.99. Coupon code "BM5GN4VU" drops the price to $13.76. With free shipping, that's $13 off and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Comfee via Amazon offers their Comfee Professional Multi-Cooker for $79.99. Coupon code "XSP2J83Y" drops the price to $61.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $6 less last month. Buy Now
K & J Products via Amazon offers its K & J Products Keurig Charcoal Water Filter Replacement 12-Pack for $9.95. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.45. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ninja Coffee Bar System for $99 with free shipping. That's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Best Home Store via Amazon offers the Sogesfurniture 5-Tier Free Standing Shoe Rack in Black or Teak for $69. Coupon code "FXKAY8F9" drops that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Japusoon via Amazon offers its Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand for $57.85. Coupon code "JAPUSOON" drops that to $34.71. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month. $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
