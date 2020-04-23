Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 28 mins ago
La Crosse Technology Wireless Color Forecast Station
$36 $60
free shipping

Mornings just got better. Gadgets like this can keep you from plunging straight into news and social media noise. The weather's right there; no need to check your phone and get pulled in. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • atomic time & date
  • heat index & dew point
  • updates for DST and moon phase
  • Model: S84107
