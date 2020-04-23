Personalize your DealNews Experience
Mornings just got better. Gadgets like this can keep you from plunging straight into news and social media noise. The weather's right there; no need to check your phone and get pulled in. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
Wind, rain, or shine, it's the best price we could find by at least $16. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's $80 off of this combo and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
Save $15 on this heavy fruit producer. Buy Now at Home Depot
Most all-purpose cleaner jugs of this size are around $13 to $15. (Shipping is free right now at Staples; the minimum spend for free shipping is usually $25.) Buy Now at Staples
