Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
La Crosse Technology Wireless Color Forecast Station
$36 $50
free shipping

Most stores charge closer to $50. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Atomic time & date
  • Heat index & dew point
  • Low battery indicator
  • 12/24 time (manual set option)
  • Indoor & Outdoor temperature with Hi/LO records & trend indicators
  • Updates for Daylight Saving Time, Moon phase
  • Model: S84107
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Weather Gadgets Walmart La Crosse Technology
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register