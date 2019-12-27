Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 23 mins ago
La Crosse Technology Wireless Color Forecast Station
$29 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's $7 under our mention from a few days ago and the best price we've seen (it's also a low today by $7). Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • atomic time & date
  • heat index & dew point
  • updates for DST and moon phase
  • indoor & outdoor temperature with Hi/LO records & trend indicators
  • Model: S84107
