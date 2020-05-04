Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
La Crosse Technology Atomic Digital Wall Clock w/ Temperature
$23 $23.85
free shipping w/ $35

Save a buck more than the next best price we found, although most retailers charge $31 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • indoor/outdoor temperature (F/C)
  • adjustable calendar modes
  • 7 time zones
  • Model: 513-1918S-INT
