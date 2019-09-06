New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
La Crosse Dual USB Charging Station and Alarm Clock
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $21, outside of the seller below. Buy Now

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • A close price: Home Depot currently offers it for $16.47 via in-store pickup.
Features
  • color LCD display
  • 2 USB charge ports
  • 2 alarms and nap timer
  • indoor temperature and humidity display
  • includes USB to microUSB / Lightning cord
  • Model: C86224
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Gadgets Walmart La Crosse Technology
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register