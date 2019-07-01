New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LaCie 6TB Porsche Design USB Type-C Desktop Drive for $114.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $35, although most sellers charge $185 or more. Buy Now
- 5GB/s transfer speeds
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD w/ Adobe CC Photography 2-Month
$100 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD with an Adobe CC Photography 2-Month Subscription for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for the HDD alone by $17, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Tips
- B&H Photo Video charges the same
Features
- Model: STDR5000100
Walmart · 2 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Seagate 4TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD for Mac
$90 $110
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for Mac for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $110 or more. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140 $280
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Blush Gold with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $51 less than the lowest price we could find for both items separately.) Buy Now
Tips
- It's compatible with all major U.S. carriers
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Model: PA6R0001US
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Ledge Ledgo Bi-Color Flood Shoot-Through LED Ring Light
$119 $249
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ledgo Bi-Color Flood Shoot-Through LED Ring Light for $119 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Features
- 12" shoot through
- 120° flood beam angle
- 1/4"-20 mount
