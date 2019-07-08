New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
$90 $150
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LaCie 4TB USB Type-C Desktop Drive for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now
- 5 GB/s transfer speeds
- USB 3.0
Walmart · 3 days ago
Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$59 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Transfer rates up to 4.8 Gbps
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD w/ Adobe CC Photography 2-Month
$100 $160
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB USB 3.0 External HDD with an Adobe CC Photography 2-Month Subscription for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for the HDD alone by $17, although most sellers charge $130 or more. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video charges the same
- Model: STDR5000100
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Seagate Backup Plus STDR4000100 4TB portable HDD
$88 $120
free shipping
Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $88. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera
$20 $70
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Polaroid Project I-1 Analog Instant Camera for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $50. (For further reference, we saw it with the Polaroid B&W 600 Film 8-Pack for $50 in our April mention.) Buy Now
- compatible with Impossible I-type and 600-type film
- six lenses
- five configurations
- connect to Apple devices running iOS 9 and iOS 8 via the I-1 app
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
HP ZBook Xeon E3 16" 4K Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$999 $3,499
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the 5.7-lb. HP ZBook 15 G3 Intel Xeon E3 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Workstation Laptop for $999 with free shipping. That's $400 under our April mention, $2,500 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Xeon E3-1505M v5 2.8GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia Quadro M2000M 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
