New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
LaCie 4TB USB Type-C Desktop Drive
$90 $150
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LaCie 4TB USB Type-C Desktop Drive for $89.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
  • 5 GB/s transfer speeds
  • USB 3.0
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video LaCie
4TB USB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register