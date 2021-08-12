L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss In-Shower Toning Gloss: free sample
L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss In-Shower Toning Gloss
free sample
free shipping

Features
  • suitable for all hair types and textures, color-treated or natural hair
  • free of ammonia, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and mineral oils
  • coconut oil infused deep conditioning base
  • vegan, color, and keratin safe
