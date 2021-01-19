Walgreens · 1 hr ago
2 for $2
pickup
You'd pay around double this price for one bottle at most local stores. See how to bag this saving in "Tips" below. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- click on "$4.00 OFF manufacturer coupon" on the product page.
- click on "$2 off with myWalgreens (with purchase of 2) final price coupon" on the product page. You must be signed in to do this (it's free to join if you're not a member.)
- apply coupon "NEWYOU" in cart
Features
- pictured is the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil 12.6-oz. Nourishing Shampoo for $3.99 (before discounts)
Details
Comments
-
Published 4 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
2 wks ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$9 $15
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula 16-oz.
$8 via Sub & Save $16
free shipping w/Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 4 days ago
Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo 13-oz. Bottle
$5 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lorchar Men's Beard and Hair Straightener
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 8% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Chicare via Amazon.
Features
- 2 heat settings
- fast heating
- anti-scold design
Walgreens · 2 wks ago
Candy Bars at Walgreens
2 for 88 cents
pickup only
Pay half the price you usually would by adding two bars to your cart. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Available via pickup only.
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener at Walgreens
from $2
pickup
Clip the $1 off coupon on the product page to save on a selection of All and Snuggle products. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Snuggle SuperCare 9-oz. In-Wash Scent Booster for $1.88 ($4 total savings).
