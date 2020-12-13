New
L'Occitane en Provence · 42 mins ago
L'Occitane Green Monday Event
$10 to $30 Gift Card w/ orders over $50
Apply coupon code "WINTER" and you'll get a $10 gift card when you spend over $50, a $20 gift card over $90, or a $30 gift card with orders over $120. Shop Now at L'Occitane en Provence

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $4.95.
  • Code "WINTER"
