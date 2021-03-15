Carly Rose Butik · 48 mins ago
LOVE Necklace
$25 $40
$4 shipping

Apply coupon code "LOVES" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Carly Rose Butik

Tips
  • Available in Rose Gold (pictured), Gold, or Silver.
Features
  • 14" adjustable by 2" chain
  • certified 925 sterling silver
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LOVES"
  • Expires 4/7/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Carly Rose Butik
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register