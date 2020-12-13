It's a $20 drop and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 25W (90W incandescent equivalent)
- 2,500K to 9,000K color temperatures
- LIFX app control
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Shop nearly 800 discounted items, including fixtures, ceiling fans, motion activated outdoor lighting, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Progress Lighting Vernal 60" 5-Blade LED Indoor/Outdoor Woodgrain WiFi Transitional DC Smart Ceiling Fan for $446.25 (low by $49).
- Most items ship free, but some may require in-store pickup.
That's $17 under list and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 14-watts
- 1,000-lumens
- self-contained
- Model: 14300S-15
Apply coupon code "68DVFNPL" for a savings of $112. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- 67" high
- remote control
- angle adjustment
- stepless dimmer switch
- Model: I02LJ0315261HomeUS14
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save an extra buck on these already heavily discounted light bars. Buy Now at Tanga
- remote control
- 2 lighting levels
- 200 max lumens
- requires 6 AAA batteries (included)
It's $12 less than what USPS charges for 100 stamps. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 5StarCases via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
