Daily Steals · 58 mins ago
LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker
$57
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • up to 12 hours playback per charge
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • dustproof
Details
Comments
  • Code "LGX"
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
