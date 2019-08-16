Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Big Deals via eBay offers the open-box Philips EverPlay Waterproof Wireless Speaker in Black for $21.99 with free shipping. That is $26 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Bugani Direct via Amazon offers its Bugani 40W Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $68.99. Coupon code "KI3NES7M" drops that to $41.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $28 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the LG G Pad X 8.0 Octa-Core 32GB 4G LTE 8" Android Tablet for AT&T for in Black for $80 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $80. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $538 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $42.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone with Alexa in Aurora Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list for this Amazon exclusive phone. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG B8PUA 54.6" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for an in-cart price of $1,047. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $300, although we saw this last week bundled with a $250 gift card. Buy Now
