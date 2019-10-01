New
Cricket · 1 hr ago
LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Prepaid Android Phone w/ Alexa for Cricket Wireless
$150 $300
free shipping

Even with the activation fee, it's by far the best we've seen for this phone. (It's around $100 less than an unlocked version costs elsewhere.) Buy Now at Cricket

  • You must pay a $55 activation fee and bring your number to Cricket Wireless to get this price.
  • The prepaid plan may be canceled at anytime after activation. Device may be unlocked after six months.
Features
  • Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6.0" 2880x1440 touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • dual 16MP standard- and wide-angle rear cameras
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
