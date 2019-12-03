Open Offer in New Tab
Costco · 50 mins ago
LG UltraGear 27" 1080p IPS 144Hz G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor
$180 $350
free shipping

It's the best deal now by $70 for a very similar model. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
  • HDR10
  • 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
  • Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 2 hr ago
    Verified 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
2 comments
Dirty_Ask_Whole
$179.99 is the listed price
1 hr 4 min ago
_ruben
This item's price is incorrect
1 hr 13 min ago