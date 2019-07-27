- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG UM7300PUA Series 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $130 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG SK8000 48.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with AI ThinQ bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $499 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find today by $69. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Vizio 49.5" 4K Flat LED-backlit Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $359.99. With free shipping, that's a net $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years.
Update: The price has increased to $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $197.97. Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" drops that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuyDig offers the 2.4-lb. LG Gram Intel Kaby Lake R i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Ultra Slim Laptop for $879 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $218. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 32" 720p LED LCD HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now
