LG UM7300PUA Series 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$315 $500
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the LG UM7300PUA Series 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Coupon code can only be used once per account.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR with support for HDR10 and HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • 200 x 200 mm VESA mount interface
  • Model: 50UM7300PUA
  • Code "GDSMZL"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
