Dell Small Business · 14 mins ago
LG UM69 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$799 w/ $150 Dell Gift Card $1,099
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that beats our Black Friday mention and is a current low by $148. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4K Active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • webOS 4.5 (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: 75UM6970PUB
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
