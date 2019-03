5" 1280x720 HD IPS TFT Display

MediaTek MT6750 1.5GHz octa-core CPU

16GB internal memory and 2GB RAM

micro SD card slot (support for up to 32GB)

8MP rear camera with 5MP front camera

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Boost Mobile offers the LG Tribute Dynasty 16GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile in Champagne for $39.99. Coupon code "LUCKY2019" cuts the price to. With, that's $11 under our December mention, and is the lowest price we could find by $17. Features include: