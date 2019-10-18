New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LG Stylo 4 32GB Android Prepaid Smartphone for Boost
$99 $129
free shipping

That's $30 below our mention from April, and the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • MediaTek 1.5GHz MT6750S 8-core processor
  • 6.2" FullVision TFT HD display
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 13MP rear camera and 5MP wide-angle front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Bluetooth 4.2
