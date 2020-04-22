Open Offer in New Tab
HSN · 50 mins ago
LG Solo LTE 5.7" HD+ Tracfone w/1500 Minutes/Texts/Data
$70 $100
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $20 and at this price, it's like getting your minutes, texts, and data virtually free. Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • 5.7" 1440 x720 screen
  • 1.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 16GB storage
  • 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • CDMA
